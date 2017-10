Mayfield selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Jalen Mayfield has been selected to play in the U.S> Army All-American game on January 6th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Mayfield is committed to the University of Michigan and has helped lead the Cougars to a 6-0 record so far this season.

β€œI am very proud of Jalen. He has worked very hard over the years to accomplish this incredible honor,” Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coachTodd Kolster said in a press release. β€œHe is the first person on this side of the state to ever be selected to the U.S. Army All-American Game. I am excited to continue to see him mature and accomplish great things in the future.”

Mayfield will play for the West team in the All-American Game.