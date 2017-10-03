Mayfield selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Jalen Mayfield has been selected to play in the U.S> Army All-American game on January 6th at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Mayfield is committed to the University of Michigan and has helped lead the Cougars to a 6-0 record so far this season.

“I am very proud of Jalen. He has worked very hard over the years to accomplish this incredible honor,” Grand Rapids Catholic Central head coachTodd Kolster said in a press release. “He is the first person on this side of the state to ever be selected to the U.S. Army All-American Game. I am excited to continue to see him mature and accomplish great things in the future.”

Mayfield will play for the West team in the All-American Game.