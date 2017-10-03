Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the championship banner from the Calder Cup on opening night on Friday.

The Griffins, who defeated Syracuse Crunch in six games, will host a pregame ceremony when the team opens the season at Van Andel Arena. The banner will go up next to the franchise's first title from 2013.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. and more details can be found at griffinshockey.com.

2. Walmart is targeting millennials with a new, high end line of groceries.

The new brand is called "Uniquely J" and will focus on younger customers in urban areas.

The line will include select coffee, olive oil, paper towels, and other products. This comes as the company continues to compete with Amazon.

The online retailer cut prices almost immediately on a number of items at Whole Foods, after it closed on a deal to acquire the company.

3. General Motors is going all electric. The automaker unveiled plans to roll out two new electric vehicles over the next 18 months, and a total of 20 by the year 2023.

GM recently launched its first mass-market electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV. It's an electric mid-sized hatchback, with a range of 238 miles-per-charge and a starting price of about $36,000.

The automaker said not all of GM's electric vehicles will use batteries, some will use hydrogen gas instead.

4. Toys R Us is hoping virtual reality can help turn its fortune around. The toy giant is debuting a new augmented reality experience that puts computer generated images in real life.

23 stores got the technology on Monday, while the rest will get it later this month.

All people need is a phone, then they can use an app to unlock activities. The company hopes this move will get more people through the door, after recently declaring bankruptcy.

5. There's a new cat toy that's causing our furry friends to go crazy, it's called the Mocoro Robot Cleaning Ball.

The $40 gadget picks up dust, dirt, and pet hair on hardwood and tile floors. It rolls around the home, and can change directions when it hits something. The ball also shuts off by itself to conserve the battery, but a gentle kick gets the ball rolling again.

It's available for purchase on Amazon.