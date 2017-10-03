New Chronic Wasting Disease case suspected in Montcalm County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM TWP., Mich -- The DNR says a deer bought into a check station during Michigan's youth deer hunting season is likely to have Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

The deer was taken in Montcalm Township, and initial tests show it probably has CWD. Final test results are still pending from the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

This would be the tenth deer in Michigan known to have the disease, out of the more than 14 thousand that have been tested since 2015.

To prevent the spread of CWD, bow hunters are strongly encouraged to get their deer checked, especially if they are hunting in a 9 township area surrounding this newest case in Montcalm Township. The DNR is requiring deer checks for firearms season beginning on November 15.

"The best thing we can recommend is obviously reading the hunting and trapping guide and reading the latest news announcements on this Montcalm County situation," said Chad Stewart, a Deer Management Specialist with the Michigan DNR. "Make sure you're legal in terms of what you can and can't do and what you can and can't take with your license."

The DNR is also discouraging the feeding and baiting of deer in areas where CWD may be present, so the disease doesn't spread at the bait pile. Starting January 2, 2018, feeding and baiting will be banned in Kent and Montcalm counties.