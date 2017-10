GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – ArtPrize 9 announced its top 20 public vote finalists Sunday afternoon at Rosa Parks Circle.

These 20 artist entries, selected over the past 11 days of the Public Vote move on to Round 2 alongside the Category Jurors’ twenty picks, announced last week. These 40 artist entries continue with the chance of winning $500,000 in prizes, including two $200,000 Grand Prizes and $100,000 in Category Awards.

