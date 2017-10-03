Schlosser getting it done on and off the field at GVSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State senior linebacker has made 239 tackles in his career, last year he made 108 which led the team by 32. He need 288 to crack the GVSU all-time top ten.

I am just a disciplined player my intangibles don't really blow anybody" Schlosser said. "I just fit into our defense where I need to and do the job to the best of my ability."

He has led a defense that has allowed just 13 points in the last 4 weeks as Grand Valley State (4-1) has climbed to number 8 in the division 2 national rankings.

"He's made a lot of plays on the field but he's had a much bigger impact off the field" GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "When your best players are your best leaders it can really carry your defense and carry your team."

Schlosser is also a standout in the classroom as a 3-time GLIAC academic all-excellence honoree and he is currently applying to medical schools.

"It comes down to choices as a student athlete don't have a ton of free time but when I do I need to prioritize I need to plan ahead look at my syllabus and figure out when I have exams and when it starts getting to a time when I need to start cracking down and studying" Schlosser added.

Grand Valley State plays at Wayne State Saturday at 6 p.m..