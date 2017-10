Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- Jessica Moore is being credited for helping struggling students succeed as a member of Wayne County's Van Buren Public Schools.

Moore provides math intervention to fifth graders at Owen Intermediate School.

She said her students motivate her to do her best every day.

“Each student in my building could be my own child and they deserve the world.”

Jessica Moore has been named this week's Excellence in Education Award winner.