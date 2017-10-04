Bakita and Book Week 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Can Lowell rebound against unbeaten Forest Hills Central, an OK Red showdown and strength meets strength as Three Rivers host Edwardsburg on week 7 of Bakita and Book.

Here is how the Top Votes went this wee:

Bret Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 GR Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Grand Rapids

5 Forest Hills Central

6 Zeeland East

7 Kelloggsville

8 West Ottawa

9 West Catholic

10 Grand Rapids Christian

Jason Hutton

1 Muskegon

2 East Grand Rapids

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 Mona Shores

5 Rockford

6 Forest Hills Central

7 Zeeland East

8 West Catholic

9 West Ottawa

10 Grand Rapids Christian

Chris Gorski

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 East Grand Rapids

4 Mona Shores

5 Zeeland East

6 Forest Hills Central

7 West Catholic

8 Lowell

9 Rockford

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze2you

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 East Grand Rapids

4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5 Forest Hills Central

6 Zeeland East

7 Rockford

8 West Ottawa

9 West Catholic

10 Zeeland West

Kyle Mills

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 East Grand Rapids

4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

5 Zeeland East

6 Forest Hills Central

7 West Catholic

8 West Ottawa

9 Kelloggsville

10 South Christian