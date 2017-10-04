Bakita and Book Week 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Can Lowell rebound against unbeaten Forest Hills Central, an OK Red showdown and strength meets strength as Three Rivers host Edwardsburg on week 7 of Bakita and Book.
Here is how the Top Votes went this wee:
Bret Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 GR Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Grand Rapids
5 Forest Hills Central
6 Zeeland East
7 Kelloggsville
8 West Ottawa
9 West Catholic
10 Grand Rapids Christian
Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 East Grand Rapids
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 Mona Shores
5 Rockford
6 Forest Hills Central
7 Zeeland East
8 West Catholic
9 West Ottawa
10 Grand Rapids Christian
Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 East Grand Rapids
4 Mona Shores
5 Zeeland East
6 Forest Hills Central
7 West Catholic
8 Lowell
9 Rockford
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
Snooze2you
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 East Grand Rapids
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5 Forest Hills Central
6 Zeeland East
7 Rockford
8 West Ottawa
9 West Catholic
10 Zeeland West
Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 East Grand Rapids
4 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
5 Zeeland East
6 Forest Hills Central
7 West Catholic
8 West Ottawa
9 Kelloggsville
10 South Christian