Don’t suffer from GSM; Signs, symptoms, & treatment options for Genito-Urinary Syndrome of Menopause

Many women suffer from a condition known as GSM, or Genito-Urinary Syndrome of Menopause. Up to 70 percent of women suffer from symptoms, making it harder to live comfortably through daily life.

Too many women choose to suffer instead of telling their doctor, but it can easily be treated. Dr. Diana Bitner, a nationally recognized menopause specialist from Spectrum Health, explains the symptoms caused by GSM, and how women can treat it.

Low estrogen levels can lead to different types of systems happening all throughout the body. GSM is caused by the lack of estrogen in the tissues of the bladder and vagina, and can cause the following symptoms:

vaginal dryness

vaginal burning

vaginal irritation

lack of lubrication

pain with sex

bladder urgency

pain with urination

frequent bladder infections

Women don't need to suffer through these symptoms, treatments like estrogen-either in the blood, or local estrogen in the form of cream or ring, are ways women can increase their levels. There's also a new medication called Intrarosa, which increases vaginal estrogen and testosterone.

If you are experiencing any symptoms of GSM, be sure to see your primary care provider to see if any of these treatments are right for you.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.