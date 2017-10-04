Live President Trump visits survivors and crews in Las Vegas

Get fresh meat delivered to your door with Moink

There's a new subscription service that is making it easy to get humanely raised and ethically sourced meat delivered right to your doorstep.

Moink is a meat delivery subscription service that provides beef, chicken, pork, lamb, salmon, and other meats.

What makes Moink stand out is that they're farmer owned and operated. They take care in making sure their animals spend their entire lives on the same farm with the same care takers, and are humanely harvested when the time comes.

Customers will receive the highest-quality meat because the animals are raised outdoors in pastures or forests where they are happiest and healthiest. All the meat is also antibiotic, GMO-free and animals are never given growth hormones.

To get 10% off your first order, enter the code FOX17 in the checkout.

For more information, or to sign up, visit moinkbox.com.

