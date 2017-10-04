Happy National Taco Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beef, chicken, breakfast, fish — there are many different types of tacos and in celebration of National Taco Day here are some facts about this very popular dish and some deals you can take advantage of today.

According to a survey, the most popular type of taco is beef followed by chicken and pork. The least popular taco is fish.

The study revealed that 18 percent of Americans eat tacos once a week and 10 percent are taco crazy, consuming the dish a few times a week.

Many people have a food budget for eating out and for groceries, well some even have a taco budget. It was reported that 58 percent of Americans spend 1 to 20 dollars a month on tacos and 3 percent spend more than 81 dollars.

Many restaurants are offering deals on this festive day:

On the Border

50 cent mini tacos all day.

20 percent off taco catering orders.

Taco Bell

For $5 get a Crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco.

A fan favorite the Spicy Potato Soft taco, will be $1.

Del Taco

Buy one, get one Queso Crunch tacos.

Qdoba

Earn 1000 bonus points on your membership card if you make any purchase today.

Know of some local deals? Let us know.