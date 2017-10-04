Montcalm County woman looking for answers after her cat was shot

SHERIDAN, Mich. — Lora Edgar is looking for answers after her three year-old black, outdoor cat was shot Tuesday morning. His left, front leg was broken in two places in the incident.

Her cat’s name is Ryder, and she says he is normally very friendly and playful. So she doesn’t understand why anyone would do this. Edgar has been in contact with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department, and plans to file this as a malicious destruction of property crime.

In the meantime, Ryder will either need surgery or amputation to repair his leg. Although he will survive this, he will never quite be the same. “He has just been laying in his cat bed,” said Edgar. “And yes… He used to be a very lively, vibrant outdoor cat.”

In the meantime, Edgar has set up a go fund me page to help with Ryder’s medical bills. If you’d like to help, click here.