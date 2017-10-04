Police say report of active shooter on campus was just rumor

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After investigating reports of an active shooter on campus of Muskegon Community College police have concluded it was a rumor.

The school sent out an alert Tuesday morning alerting those in the area that police officers were on campus investigating.

Around 11:10 a.m. the school sent out another alert saying: “The Muskegon Police Department investigated and concluded that the MCC active shooter report was a rumor.”

They say the rumor appears to be a hoax.

FOX 17 will provide more details as they become available.

The initial alert read in full: