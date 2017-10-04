Police say report of active shooter on campus was just rumor

Posted 10:58 AM, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21AM, October 4, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After investigating reports of an active shooter on campus of Muskegon Community College police have concluded it was a rumor.

The school sent out an alert Tuesday morning alerting those in the area that police officers were on campus investigating.

Around 11:10 a.m. the school sent out another alert saying: “The Muskegon Police Department investigated and concluded that the MCC active shooter report was a rumor.”

They say the rumor appears to be a hoax.

FOX 17 will provide more details as they become available.

The initial alert read in full:

“Muskegon Community College is investigating a rumor of an active shooter on campus. At this time other Muskegon area schools are receiving the same rumors. Police officers are on campus reviewing the situation that appears to be a hoax.”

 

