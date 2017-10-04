Live President Trump visits survivors and crews in Las Vegas

Run with nuns for a good cause at Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run on Saturday

Posted 11:48 AM, October 4, 2017, by

Run with nuns down dirt trails through West Michigan to raise money for a good cause at the third annual Franciscan Rhythms Trail Run on Saturday.

The 5K and 10K run will take place on the Franciscan Life Process Center property in Lowell. Along the trails, walkers and runners will come across seven live music stations scattered along the course of the 230-acre property.

All proceeds will benefit Franciscan's music therapy scholarship fund, where they donate more than $5,500 in music therapy for people of all ages.

Once the race is finished, everyone can enjoy the after-party complete with homemade stew, fresh baked bread, a raffle and more.

The event will start at 9 a.m. and activities will continue until 2 p.m.

To register for the race, visit Eventbrite.

