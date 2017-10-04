× Suspect who hit, killed woman walking her dog out on bond

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian while she was out with her husband walking their dog is currently out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

Kristina Joyce Ryl is facing charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

Joy Gillette, 75, and her husband were out for a walk with their two dogs in late August when a driver struck them, killing Joy and one of the dogs.

According to police, the male victim is still in serious condition and the second dog returned home after running away from the scene.

Ryl is set to be back in court on October 17.