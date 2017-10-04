Train derails in Wyoming, roads shut down

WYOMING, Mich. — A train derailed Tuesday morning and shut down several area roads.

The derailment happened early Thursday on 36th Street near Clay Avenue. Police say the train consists of an engine and three other rail cars. The tree rail cars derailed. The engine is still on the railroad tracks as of 9:45 a.m..

The only injury reported from the incident was a sprained ankle sustained by a railroad worker.

36th Street is currently blocked at Buchanan Avenue SW on the east, and blocked at Clay Avenue on the west end. Traffic on the NB US-131 off ramp to 36th street will also be directed to the west. These roads will be shut down until crews have time to clean up the rail cars.

The Wyoming Police Department says the cars derailed due to a safety mechanism that is set up to derail cars to protect railway workers further up a train line. Police say the system did exactly what it was supposed to Tuesday morning.

Police say these devices are usually placed in areas that can’t block traffic if derailed. The reason why the system was triggered in the first place is still not clear.

