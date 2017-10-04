× Woman gets up from desk minutes before car slams into building

GRAND HAVEN, Mich– Scary moments for people at Peace at Home Caregivers, after a vehicle crashed into the building Wednesday morning.

The operations manager of the facility located at 801 Robbins Road tells FOX 17 a woman drove into the building around 10:30 a.m.

A receptionist was barricaded by debris following the crash, but was rescued without any injuries.

Another escaped injury because she wasn’t at her desk at the time when the vehicle came through. Those at the facility say she got up moments beforehand, adding if she had been there, they believe she would have been killed.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

Repairs on the building are expected to take six to eight weeks.