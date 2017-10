OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. – Two of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s K9 officers are now safer on the job.

K9 Andy and K9 Blitz received bullet and stab protective vests from Vested Interests, a non-profit organization from Massachusetts.

K9 Andy’s vest was sponsored by the Andrew Elliott Rusticus Foundation. K9 Blitz’s vest was sponsored by an anonymous donor. The donations were $1,050 each and each vest was valued at betwen $1,795 and $2,234.