Layoffs, transitions within Meijer’s IT department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Layoffs will be made within corporate Meijer as the company restructures its IT department.

The retailer said in a statement that it’s making changes to its information systems structure dealing with cloud-based computing. The company will be transitioning “a number” of its IT workers to work for IBM. Some roles will be eliminated.

The number of jobs transitioning or lost wasn’t made available. Meijer sent FOX 17 the following statement: