Layoffs, transitions within Meijer’s IT department

Posted 10:38 PM, October 5, 2017, by
meijer

File photo.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Layoffs will be made within corporate Meijer as the company restructures its IT department.

The retailer said in a statement that it’s making changes to its information systems structure dealing with cloud-based computing. The company will be transitioning “a number” of its IT workers to work for IBM. Some roles will be eliminated.

The number of jobs transitioning or lost wasn’t made available. Meijer sent FOX 17 the following statement:

“We are making changes to our ITS structure that will enable us to provide even more solutions in both the digital and physical space for Meijer customers. One of these changes is a new relationship with IBM which leverages their strengths in cloud-based computing, and involves transitioning a number of our ITS professionals to IBM. Other changes include re-alignment of some teams and the elimination of some current roles. We are working closely with those affected by this change to help them through this process.” – Terry Ledbetter, Chief Information Officer

