Man dies in crash with garbage truck

Posted 5:09 PM, October 5, 2017

Photo from Adam Marshall

FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a garbage truck from Thursday morning.

The crash happened about 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Crystal Road and McBride Road in Ferris Township in Montcalm County.

According to Michigan State Police, a Waste Management garbage truck driven by a 31-year-old man from Hudsonville was eastbound on McBride when he collided broadside with a pickup truck heading north on Crystal Road.  The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Holly, Michigan man, was killed.  His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Police say that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash and they are still investigating.

 

