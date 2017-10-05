Photos: Poster with 45 Kent County domestic violence suspects released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Silent Observer has released their annual poster highlighting 45 area people with warrants for domestic violence.

The release coincides with October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Anyone with information of the whereabouts of any of the 45 people on the poster are asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345. Those featured on the poster are innocent until proven guilty, but need to be located to go through due process on their cases.

Christopher Becker, Kent County Prosecutor said in the press release that “Anytime we can apprehend a person accused of domestic violence it provides a level of safety and security to the victim which they don’t have when the person has not been caught. If a victim feels safe, it helps tremendously when we take these cases to court. I am so grateful to Silent Observer for once again putting together a “Love Does Not Hit” poster. It has been a tremendous success in the past in bringing domestic abusers to justice, and I am sure it will have the same success this year.”

Rewards of up to $500 are available for information leading to any of the individuals.

Silent Observer Domestic Violence Poster October 2017 (PDF)

According to the most current data available from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:

• On average, almost 20 people per minute are physically abused in the US by an intimate partner.

• 10 million people a year are physically abused by an intimate partner

• 20,000 calls a day are placed to domestic violence hotlines

• 20% of women in the US have been raped

• More than three women a day are murdered by their intimate partner in the United States’

• Nearly 1 in every 4 women in the US reports experiencing violence by a current or from a former spouse or boyfriend at some point in their life.

• Nearly 1 in every 7 men are victims of domestic violence at some point in their life.

• 5 million children in America live in families in which partner violence occurred at least once in the past year.

Anyone dealing with domestic violence in Kent County can call these resources:

YWCA 24-Hour Confidential Crisis Line

616.451.2744

http://www.ywcawcmi.org/

Safe Haven Ministries 24-Hour Crisis Line

616.452-6664

http://safehavenministries.org/

Kent County Domestic Violence Community Coordinated Response Team

http://www.stopkentviolence.org/