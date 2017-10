GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – About 2,700 Consumers Energy customers are without power Thursday morning.

The area without power includes an area along Three Mile Road from Fuller to the east, near the East Beltline. Also, much of Plainfield Avenue from near Three Mile Road up to near Jupiter is without power.

A spokesperson says they are dealing with a downed power line, but not sure yet why the line came down.

Power is expected to return around 1:30 p.m.