Live – MDOT Traffic Camera – I-196 Truck Rollover

1st Michigan swine flu case of ’17 found in Allegan County

Posted 3:38 PM, October 6, 2017, by

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — Health officials say a child who visited a county fair in western Michigan last month is the first confirmed case of swine flu in the state this year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Allegan County Health Department reported the child visited the Allegan County Fair that ran Sept. 8-16, 2017. They say that because the incubation period for the illness is one to seven days, no new cases from exposure at the fair are expected.

The flu is known as a variant of H3N2 and there’s currently no vaccine for it.

Symptoms of swine flu in people can be similar to other flu viruses: fever, cough, runny nose, aches and nausea.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s