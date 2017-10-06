Arrest warrants authorized in Erik Cross murder case, family says

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Arrest warrants have been authorized in the decades old murder case of Erik Cross, the victim’s sister says.

After 34 years, 3 months and 10 days, Cross’s family feels they are finally getting justice. A warrant has been authorized against the main suspect in the murder case, Brenton Spaulding, and several other people of interest in the case.

Erik Cross’s sister Jackie Mitchell tells FOX 17 Friday that she was informed of the news Thursday by Kalamazoo County Unersheriff Paul Matyas. The news comes the day before Undersheriff Matyas’ planned retirement.

Investigators say on the morning of June 26, 1983, Erik was seen leaving a party at a friend’s house in Vicksburg, less than a mile from his home. A few hours later, Erik’s father would find his son’s body on the side of the road as he went to pick up the morning newspaper. Erik’s family believes he ran into a group of teens walking home from the party the night before he was found dead. Investigators would later say, “foul play involving a rope” ultimately led to the 16-year-old’s death.

