Chick-fil-A at 28th Street and East Beltline opening in 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chick-fil-A is building another location in West Michigan.

Construction is underway on a restaurant at 28th Street and East Beltline and it’s expected to open in early 2018, according to a company spokesperson. An exact date was not announced.

The restaurant in the Centerpoint Mall area was proposed in December 2016.

The new 4,900 square foot restaurant will feature a multi-lane drive-thru and a children’s play area.

Chick-fil-A also plans to open a restaurant in Holland at the beginning of 2018. Earlier this year, the chain opened locations in Gaines Township and Wyoming.