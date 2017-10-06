Chick-fil-A at 28th Street and East Beltline opening in 2018

Posted 2:20 PM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 02:25PM, October 6, 2017

Construction site of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 28th and East Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chick-fil-A is building another location in West Michigan.

Construction is underway on a restaurant at 28th Street and East Beltline and it’s expected to open in early 2018, according to a company spokesperson.  An exact date was not announced.

The restaurant in the Centerpoint Mall area was proposed in December 2016.

The new 4,900 square foot restaurant will feature a multi-lane drive-thru and a children’s play area.

Chick-fil-A also plans to open a restaurant in Holland at the beginning of 2018.  Earlier this year, the chain opened locations in Gaines Township and Wyoming.

