Get ready to Polka, Pulaski Days 2017 takes over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The beats of polka, the savory smells of kielbasa and crowds with Polish pride will take over the streets of Grand Rapids this weekend for the annual Pulaski Days festival.

The festival kicks off today at 7 a.m. at Diamond Hall with food by Paul Skrzycki.

Pulaski Days is located on the Westside of Grand Rapids in many different businesses — Diamond Hall, Little Hall, Eastern Avenue Hall, St. George’s Hall and K of C Hall are just some of the venues.

There will be plenty of live music events throughout the weekend including performances by “The Decades,” “The Diddle Styx” and “Great Scott.”

Saturday the community is invited to come out enjoy the Pulaski Days Parade. The parade begins at 11 a.m. and will run west on Fulton Avenue from Lexington Avenue to Valley Avenue.

A special mass will be held on Sunday at the John Ball Park Bandshell at 11 a.m., those looking to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.

The festival commences Sunday night.