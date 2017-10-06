The Beavers of Harper Creek stayed undefeated with a 17-7 win over the Coldwater Cardinals.
Harper Creek 17, Coldwater 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz Battle: Coldwater 28, Marshall 7
-
Harper Creek Edges Gull Lake 15-14
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Harper Creek 42, Hastings 12
-
-
Game of the Week – Zeeland East beats Holland, 41-12
-
Forest Hills Central 42, Greenville 7
-
Teen drowns in Isabella County pond
-
Game of the Week – Forest Hills Central 35, Lowell 6
-
City officials dispute report listing Battle Creek as bad place to raise a child
-
-
Battle Creek among the worst cities to raise kids, study says
-
Meijer home delivery coming to Kalamazoo, Battle Creek
-
Game of the Week: Grand Rapids Christian 42, Caledonia 34