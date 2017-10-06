Kalamazoo teen critically injured in stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was injured Thursday in a stabbing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the victim showed up at a hospital emergency room at about 5:12 p.m. and said he had been stabbed. He was taken into surgery and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators later determined that the stabbing happened in the 800 block of N. Rose Street, according to a release. No other information on the incident was available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.