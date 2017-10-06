Kalamazoo teen critically injured in stabbing

Posted 9:52 AM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:58AM, October 6, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities say an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man was injured Thursday in a stabbing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the victim showed up at a hospital emergency room at about 5:12 p.m. and said he had been stabbed.  He was taken into surgery and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators later determined that the stabbing happened in the 800 block of N. Rose Street, according to a release.  No other information on the incident was available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to contact them at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s