Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 6

1. As the curtain closes on ArtPrize Nine this Sunday, tonight is the night when we find out who will walk away with some big money.

At 20 Monroe Live, ArtPrize officials will announce the winners of the Public Vote and Juried Grand Prizes. There are also several other categories where winners will be announced, including 2D, 3D, time based and installation.

Tickets for tonight's event cost $9.99, or head to Rosa Parks Circle and watch the announcements on a giant screen. It goes from 9-11 p.m. and will include live music.

2. The Calder Cup champions kick of their season on home ice.

The Grand Rapids Griffins will raise their championship banner, during a pre-game ceremony. There will be $2 beers and hot dogs from 6-8 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will get a 2018 Griffins Calendar. There will also be open skate after the game.

Tonight's game starts at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose at Van Andel Arena.

3. It was a big night for Hockeytown as the Detroit Red Wings held their first regular season game at their brand new home, the Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings christened the arena with a victory, a good start on the new home ice after the team missed the playoffs for the first time n 25 years last season.

They beat the Minnesota Wild with a 4-2 win.

4. It's a good day to grab a bowl of pasta, because it's National Noodle Day!

It's observed every year on October 6. Noodles are made by rolling unleavened dough out and cutting them into a variety of shapes and forms.

The word noodle originates from the German word "nudel," and the food has been dated back 4,000 years to ancient China.

Today, visit any noodles and company for a free small Wisconsin Mac and Cheese with each purchase of a regular entree

5. A lot of phony handbags are floating around in the world, but a new company wants to help weed out the fakes.

Entrupy is a start-up based in New York, and they created a fake handbag detector. It's a handheld microscope camera that works with a smartphone to figure out if the bag is a fraud.

The people who came up with the concept scanned current and vintage bags to create a data base of what they look like on a microscopic level. It includes the stitching, monogram details, and the grain of the leather.

The device then uses the database to do its work. It's owners say Entrupy has a 98 percent accuracy rate.