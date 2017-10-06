The Muskegon Big Reds rolled on to 7-0 with a 54-0 shutout over the Kenowa Hills Knights.
Muskegon 54, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
Muskegon 68, Fruitport 0
-
Bakita and Book Week 2
-
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Muskegon 63, Byron Center 14
-
Muskegon Dominates in Win, 56-0
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Bakita and Book: Week 1
-
-
Muskegon 61, Reeths-Puffer 0
-
Montague 48, North Muskegon 7
-
Catholic Central 62, Forest Hills Eastern 0