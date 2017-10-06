NFL Viewing Week 5: Lions moving closer to the top

FOX 17 – Being 3-1 and atop the NFC North Division, the Detroit Lions are starting to get a little more love from the TV networks.

The Lions are the main 1:00 p.m. game on Fox this week, which will be aired live here on FOX 17. They take on the also 3-1 Carolina Panthers in Detroit. Much of the country will see the game too.

Fox has the doubleheader this week, so the 4:25 p.m. game will be the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, two teams who we seem to see every week somehow, somewhere.

On the single CBS game, West Michigan will once again see the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The east side of Michigan doesn’t get a 1:00 p.m. game on CBS, but gets the Baltimore at Oakland game at 4:00 p.m., so as not to compete against the Lions for viewers.