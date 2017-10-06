Reports: Comedian Ralphie May dies

Posted 5:32 PM, October 6, 2017, by

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Comedian Ralphie May performs at KROQ Presents Kevin & Bean's April Foolishness at The Shrine Auditorium on April 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – TMZ.com is reporting that comedian Ralphie May has died.

May was 45. TMZ says he had been battling pneumonia for six weeks and died of cardiac arrest.

We’ll have more info when it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s