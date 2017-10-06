Reports: Comedian Ralphie May dies

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 04: Comedian Ralphie May performs at KROQ Presents Kevin & Bean's April Foolishness at The Shrine Auditorium on April 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – TMZ.com is reporting that comedian Ralphie May has died.
May was 45. TMZ says he had been battling pneumonia for six weeks and died of cardiac arrest.
We’ll have more info when it becomes available.