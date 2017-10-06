West Catholic moved to 6-1 and clinched a playoff spot with a 49-21 win over Sparta.
West Catholic 49, Sparta 21
-
Blitz Preview Week 7
-
Rivalry Week: Blitz Preview
-
West Catholic Falcons fight for win over Zeeland W. Dux
-
Zeeland East, Holland set to meet in Week 4
-
Blitz Battle: West Ottawa 35, Rockford 30
-
-
Blitz Preview Week 2
-
Bakita and Book Week 4
-
Watervliet’s unconventional methods lead to wins; List of Week 5 games
-
Blitz Preview Week 3
-
FOX 17 Blitz Games – Week 3
-
-
Bakita and Book Week 5
-
Bakita and Book Week 6
-
Bakita and Book Week 2