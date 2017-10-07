GRPD: Alleged drunk driver crashes into cruiser

FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a suspected drunk driver ended up rear ending an officer’s cruiser on Lafayette early this morning.

Instead of stopping after the incident, he fled the scene and led police on a short pursuit.

Officers gave up the chase but not before that same suspect t-boned a jeep in the area of Michigan and Monroe.

The suspect only being identified as a 27-year-old man. He is now in police custody.

No injuries were reported.

