Kalamazoo business fire is put out in quick fashion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters were able to extinguish a Friday night fire at a Kalamazoo business quickly.

At 8 p.m. Friday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a fire alarm at Graphic Packaging, located in the 1500 block of North Pitcher. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found that bales of paper had ignited inside the building.

The building’s sprinkler system activated and controlled the fire until officers could reach it. A forklift was used to separate the bales and the fire was quickly extinguished.

No damage was done to the building itself and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation. No foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation by Kalamazoo Public Safety.