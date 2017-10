× Local brewery giving portion of beer sales for Puerto Rico relief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan brewing company planning to donate a portion of its beer sales towards relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

One dollar from select pints of City Built Brewing’s beers sold will be donated from now through October 19.

The deal is only good for three types of beers: Grandma’s Kisses, Floral Saison and TKBY.

City Built Brewing will also host a beer dinner on October 18 for relief efforts as well.