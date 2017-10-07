× Szechuan Sauce at McDonald’s coming back for today only

(FOX 17) — McDonald’s listening to its customers and bringing back a favorite for one day only.

For just today, McDonald’s is making Szechuan Sauce available to its fans.

Szechuan Sauce was only around for a limited time back in 1998, but is now being brought back especially to pair with their Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

It has also returned to the public eye thanks to the cartoon ‘Rick and Morty’ that featured dipping sauce.

The sauce is savory and slightly sweet with hints of soy, ginger, garlic, and slight vinegar notes.