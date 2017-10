Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- An ice cream truck driver and two customers were injured Saturday after a tree fell on top of it.

This happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Springmont and Barnard in Kalamazoo.

Police say the driver was trying to get ice cream from a cooler for the two young customers when it happened.

The driver was pinned momentarily... but all three are expected to be okay.

Power was knocked out to some nearby homes but has since been restored.