Air Berlin refuses to reschedule, refund after canceling couple’s honeymoon flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Kelly Brown and her fiancé planned to backpack through Europe for their honeymoon for part of this month. Brown said that's what their wedding registry revolved around and how they funded their flight. But she said Air Berlin canceled the flight and refuses to refund or reschedule them.

"Usually when something happens on an airline, I feel like you hear about it right away," Brown said.

In July, they booked the flight through Expedia.com and paid $1,300.

Brown said, "Like most young people who use the internet, we searched all the reviews and everything on Air Berlin was like 'Yea, it's a fine flight. It's no better or worse than a Delta or a United.'"

In late August, she said she went online to reserve their specific seats.

"I went on and I kept getting this error message on Air Berlin's website," Brown explained.

So she sent them an email asking for help.

"They emailed me a week later and said we've canceled all 'loss-making flights.' Please contact your travel agent," she recalled their email.

A Google search proved to be disheartening and revealed the company filed for insolvency back in mid-August.

"I said, 'Well, there's a situation going on with Air Berlin that we're not aware of. Nobody emailed us. Nobody called us. Expedia didn't. Air Berlin didn't.' We were totally unaware," Brown stated.

The company's Facebook page has been and continues to get flooded with similar complaints about canceled flights and no compensation. Company representatives are apparently telling people they won't be refunded if they booked before the August 15th insolvency date.

Air Berlin CEO Thomas Winkelmann posted a video back on August 15th. In it, he stated potential travelers not to worry about the bankruptcy.

Winkelmann stated, in part, "If you're thinking about booking with us, I can to reassure you that our service will continue."

Despite what Winkelmann said, flights have been canceled and Brown's flight is less than a week away. She still has no refund and no offers for a rescheduled flight through Air Berlin or Expedia.

To make matters worse, it's her honeymoon.

"The ultimate goal is they're going to get us a different flight, and they're going to move us on a different flight and we're still going to be able to go," she said.

The couple actually tied the knot yesterday. The flight was scheduled for this coming Friday the 13th.

Despite paying for traveler's insurance through Expedia, Brown said it appears the insurance doesn't cover this type of situation. FOX 17 has reached out to Air Berlin and is still awaiting a response. We've also reached out to Expedia and sent them Brown's information. The company said it will take a closer look and get back with Brown.