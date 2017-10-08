Grand Rapids Airport hosts 5k run and walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- More than 1,000 people lacing up their running shoes Saturday taking on the runways of Gerald R. Ford International Airport and it was all for a good cause.

The 'Run the Runway' event took a 14 year hiatus but was back this year benefiting Make-A-Wish Michigan. Every participant got a medal.

Tickets for the event sold out in five days so the airport had to open up 400 more spots.

Organizers say giving back to those in need is what it's all about.

The last runway 5k was for the airport's 40th anniversary back in 2003. No word on exactly how much was raised.