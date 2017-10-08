Man behind ArtPrize winner ‘A. Lincoln’ joins FOX17 Morning show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The man behind ‘A. Lincoln,’ winner of the public vote in ArtPrize 9, joins the FOX17 Morning team to talk about his incredible piece.

Richard Schlatter used 24,000 pennies to create an 8’x12’ depiction of the 16th U.S. president, collecting all the coins himself - not altering their appearance at all for the piece.

Included are the use of 1,681 1943 steel pennies (for the shirt).

Every year from 1909, the first year of the Lincoln cents, through 2017 is represented in the piece, which measures 8 feet wide by 12 feet high—a total of 96 square feet. It took about 315 hours to complete. The image changes as the viewer moves from side to side and views the piece from different angles and distances.

Schlatter is looking for a home for the piece and has had offers already.