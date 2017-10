ZEELAND, Mich. — The first veteran awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump, James McCloughan, visited students at Creekside Middle School Friday.

The West Michigan Army medic who saved the lives of ten soldiers while serving in Vietnam talked with students about his story of hope, character, and love.

His assignment to the students was to tell those they love “I love you”.

McCloughan is a retired teacher and a coach who lives in South Haven.