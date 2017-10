Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Prior to taking the stage for their sold-out show at 20 Monroe Live, Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson sat down with us to talk about everything from their genesis 25 years ago, to their craft beer Mmmhops, to going well beyond this quarter-century milestone.

Additional credit to Entertainment & Media Consultant, Chris Petras