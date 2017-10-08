More than 55 stores announce they will be closed on Thanksgiving

Posted 3:23 AM, October 8, 2017, by

(FOX) — More than 55 stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

It’s the longest list of ‘Turkey Day’ closures announced this early in October since the site began surveying shops in 2013.

Costco, H&M, Home Depot, Ikea, Office Depot and Officemax and others will be closed on November 23rd. This as Black Friday has been creeping into Thanksgiving for several years.

Stores such as Macy’s, Best Buy and Walmart open at 5 P.M. or 6 P.M. on Thanksgiving to get ahead of the Black Friday door busters at their competitors.

For a full list, click here

