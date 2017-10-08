Warm and a less windy Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Sunday is expected to be dry with plenty of sunshine and diminishing winds. Winds will be south/southwest around 6 mph. Temperatures will once again work above average as high pressure works into the area allowing for a sunny day.

Sunshine returns and sticks around for the first half of the work week along with continued above average temperatures. West Michigan will hold on to sunshine until the next chance for a few showers by midweek. Temperatures this time of year should be in the lower 60s, but afternoon highs will continue to be well above average through much of the week.