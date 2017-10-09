1 rescued, 1 believed dead after collapse at Wyoming construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Authorities say a person was rescued and another is believed dead after a collapse Monday at a Wyoming construction site.

The collapse was reported at about 1:42 p.m. in the area of 36th Street and Division. Authorities say the two were working on a sewer line on private property at the time.

One person was rescued from the trench and taken to a hospital. Officials say they are expected to recover.

Emergency crews are attempting to recover the body of the other person. That person was completely covered by debris after the collapse, officials said.

This is a developing story