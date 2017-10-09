Harbaugh says Michigan QB Speight has cracks in vertebrae

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says quarterback Wilton Speight has some cracks in his vertebrae.

Harbaugh says he doesn’t know whether Speight will be out for the year, but he will miss multiple weeks.

Harbaugh says John O’Korn will make a second straight start when the 17th-ranked Wolverines play at Indiana on Saturday. O’Korn threw three interceptions in a 14-10 loss to Michigan State in his first start of the season.

Speight was hurt in the first quarter of last month’s victory at Purdue.

