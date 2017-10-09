Holland woman stabbed to death; police looking for suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Holland woman is dead and police are looking for her boyfriend after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. 14th Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency. The woman, a 37-year-old resident, was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police say that witnesses told them that the woman’s boyfriend, Keith Williams, 56, fled from the scene in a silver 2000 Toyota 4-Runner with Michigan license plate DSG5701. Anyone with information of his whearabouts should call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

We’ll have more details as they become available.