Holland woman stabbed to death; police looking for suspect

Posted 3:00 PM, October 9, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. – A Holland woman is dead and police are looking for her boyfriend after a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. 14th Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency.  The woman, a 37-year-old resident, was found dead from multiple stab wounds.

Police say that witnesses told them that the woman’s boyfriend, Keith Williams, 56, fled from the scene in a silver 2000 Toyota 4-Runner with Michigan license plate DSG5701.  Anyone with information of his whearabouts should call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Keith Williams, from Holland DPS

We’ll have more details as they become available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s