Man steals ambulance from Michigan hospital; crashes after chase

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Dashcam video from the east side of Michigan shows what happens when you steal an ambulance from a hospital.

The Macomb County Sheriff says that while workers from MedStar were inside a local hospital dropping off a patient Saturday, a 21-year-old Macomb Township man drove away in the ambulance.

Deputies and Clinton Township Police chased the ambulance a short distance before he crashed. The suspect was not injured.

The man was charged Monday with one felony count of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile is being held on a $75,000 bond. His name will be released after his arraignment Tuesday.