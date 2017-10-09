Man steals ambulance from Michigan hospital; crashes after chase

Posted 5:19 PM, October 9, 2017

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Dashcam video from the east side of Michigan shows what happens when you steal an ambulance from a hospital.

The Macomb County Sheriff says that while workers from MedStar were inside a local hospital dropping off a patient Saturday, a 21-year-old Macomb Township man drove away in the ambulance.

Deputies and Clinton Township Police chased the ambulance a short distance before he crashed.  The suspect was not injured.

The man was charged Monday with one felony count of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile is being held on a $75,000 bond. His name will be released after his arraignment Tuesday.

 

