Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Ferris Coffee and Nut is headed to the Tulip City!

The company will take over and renovate JP's Coffee, on 8th Avenue in Holland. The plan is for the transition to start on teh first of the new year, and then the store will reopen as Ferris Coffee in the Spring.

JP's has been in the area for the last 20 years, and Ferris says that it will have a new menu, with healthy options once it's re-branded. However it will still have the same comfortable atmosphere, and many of the familiar faces will stay on board.

Ferris Coffee and Nut Company has been in West Michigan for more than 90 years.

2. Another ArtPrize competition is in the books, and Sunday was the last day for the event in downtown Grand Rapids.

This comes after the winners were announced on Friday. One of those winners was an artist from California, who drove to Michigan with his giant horse sculpture, which won first lace in the 3D category.

It weighs almost 1,000 pounds, stands at nearly 9-feet tall, and too 1,600 hours to complete.

3. There was a big turnout for the 5th annual Bark in the Dark event at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.

Hundreds of people and their pets came out on Saturday, to help raise money for the Humane Society of West Michigan. Lots of dogs dressed up in costume, while enjoying photo booths and face painting.

Fox 17 is a proud sponsor of the event, and the goal was to raise $85,000. There's no official tally yet, but officials tell us they believe they beat their goal.

4. It's October, which means the third annual Haunted Car Wash is coming back to Muskegon.

It's at Van's Car wash and Quick Lube on Apple Avenue.

All it costs is $10, and the proceeds go to organizations like Muskegon's Men Shelter. Last year, the car wash raised more than $5,000.

The Haunted attraction will only happen for a few days this month, October 25 through 28, from 7-10 p.m.

5. AOL Instant Messenger will go offline this year.

Instant Messenger launched in 1997, giving users a communications platform at a time when web access required a desktop computer and a dial-up connection.

It made its mark in pop culture with cameos in "You've Got Mail" and "Sex and the City." However Instant Messenger failed to evolve with consumer needs, with the emergence of new messaging apps, social media, networks, and mobile devices.

AIM will shut down December 15 after 20 years in services.