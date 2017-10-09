Police: Teen shot in Grand Rapids church parking lot

Posted 10:12 PM, October 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:15PM, October 9, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in the foot Monday night in the parking lot of a Grand Rapids church.

The shooting was reported at about 8:09 p.m. in the parking lot of New Hope Baptist Church, 130 Delaware Ave. SE.  Grand Rapids Police say in a release that the teen and a 25-year-old man were getting into a car when shots were fired.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  The other man suffered minor injuries while trying to avoid the gunfire, according to a release.

No information on suspects was available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

1 Comment